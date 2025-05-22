Megan Fox makes shocking confession about her and MGK’s child: ‘Unplanned’

Megan Fox made an unexpected statement about her and Machine Gun Kelly’s recently-welcomed child.
On Wednesday, May 22, the 39-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram Story, where she reposted a video from one of her fans’ page, featuring her role in the new Amazon Prime TV show, Overcompensating.
Alongside the clip, the Subservience actress penned a shocking statement, revealing that her fourth baby – who is her first with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – was “unplanned.”
However, she noted that despite being unplanned, the pregnancy was a “happy surprise” for them.
“38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise. Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date,” she wrote.
The actress continued, "Don't let them rob you of your power. Anyway...watch @overcompensating.”
Megan Fox’s children:
Megan Fox is the mother of four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.
She has three sons – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 – with Green, and a daughter with MGK.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly:
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating in 2020, and got engaged in January 2022.
The former flames’ – who got separated in December 2024 – welcomed their daughter in March 2025, and are committed to co-parent their little one despite parting ways.