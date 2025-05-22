Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut docused on empathy

'Eleanor the Great' is competing in the second-tier Un Certain Regard category at Cannes

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 22, 2025
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut docused on empathy
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut docused on empathy

Scarlett Johansson made a powerful mark at the Cannes Film Festival with her directorial debut, a deeply personal film that explores the complexities of forgiveness.

On Wednesday, the Black Widow star’s directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival left the audiences to reconsider their perspectives on forgiveness and empathy.

Eleanor the Great is competing in the second-tier Un Certain Regard category at Cannes.

The film features 95-year-old June Squibb in the lead role of Eleanor, who, after being mistaken for a Holocaust survivor, goes along with the identity in hopes of forming new friendships following her move to New York City.

While conversing with Reuters, the twice Oscar-nominated star said, "It seems to be a theme in today's world that we're just very quick to judge and kind of cement our feelings about someone or some event,"

She added, "It's limiting."

Johansson revealed that her transition to directing was not planned but it happened when she was ready for it.

On Tuesday, Eleanor the Great the film earned Johansson and her cast a five-minute standing ovation.

The star-studded cast included June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman.

Cannes ‘Un Certain Regard’ category:

This year’s ‘Un Certain Regard’ lineup is especially competitive, with Eleanor the Great going up against debut features from fellow actors Harris Dickinson, Kristen Stewart, and others.

