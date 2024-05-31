Trending

Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins Best Foreign Film, Best First-Time Filmmaker at Cannes

Nayab starring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan was released in cinemas on January 26, 2024

  May 31, 2024
Sports-drama film Nayab starring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, has brought home two prestigious Cannes awards.

The movie earned the titles of Best Foreign Film and Best First-Time Filmmaker in the feature film category, marking history for the Pakistani cinema.

Yumna Zaidi shared the thrilling news of Nayab's victory on her Instagram account on Friday.


Shortly after the Tere Bin actress announced, her fans and fellow industry members flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the historic win.

Zara Noor Abbass posted a comment, noting, “This is such a proud moment for the country!”, meanwhile Ayeza Khan penned, “Proud of you.”

Hira Mani also hailed the Pyaar Kay Sadkay actress as "Queen."

Besides Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, Nayab’s star-studded cast also includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Ehteshamuddin, Noreen Gulwani, Faryal Mehmood, Mahdi Qasmi, and Hani Taha.

Nayab tells a powerful story about the live of aspiring cricketer Nayab, who faces opposition from her family and society in pursuing her dreams.

Sports-drama film Nayab, directed by Umair Nasir Ali, was released in cinemas on January 26,2024. 

