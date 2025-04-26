Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes

The 'Dilwale' actor expressed gratitude after receiving heartwarming birthday wishes on Instagram

Varun Dhawan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans after receiving touching birthday wishes on his big day.

The popular Indian actor turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 25, to share a series of photos of himself, thanking each one of his fans for wishing him on his special day.

Varun celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday on the set of his upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The Baby John star penned a moving note for his post, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes sorry if I couldn’t reply to everyone."

"Felt very lucky that I got to spend a working birthday and kick off our outdoor schedule of #haijaawanitohishqhonahai," the caption stated.

In the viral snapshots, the Student of the Year actor was seen posing for the camera, wearing a brown jacket which he paired with coordinated pants.

As the Bhediya actor's post gained traction on social media, several fans flooded the comments section with their heartwarming birthday wishes, with one fan commenting, "Belated Happy Birthday Fav."

"@varundvn May God bless you with all the best things," another fan added.

A third fan wrote, "Happy birthday Varun sir we love you Happy birthday God bless you good health happiness sir we love you @varundvn."

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects 

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is filming for his forthcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in Scotland.

The movie also stars renowned Indian actors Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul as the leading characters.

According to media reports, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to be released in theatres on October 2nd, 2025. 

