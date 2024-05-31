Royal

King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by Tony Adams and David O’Leary at the service for Sir ‘Chips’ Keswick

  • May 31, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the memorial service for their former Arsenal chairman friend ‘Chips’ Keswick, who died at the age of 84.

Prior to his Trooping the Colour event this year, the royal couple was joined by former captains Tony Adams and David O’Leary on the auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile Queen Camilla’s former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles was also in attendance alongside the grandson of Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames.

Charles and Camilla opted for elegant outfits for the service at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge on Thursday afternoon.

Camilla rocked a long black dress with white detailing on the sleeves and down the front of the gown, she accentuated her outfit with black leather gloves, a wide-brimmed hat and kitten heels.

While her cancer-stricken husband looked dapper in a blue suit with a light grey tie.

This update comes hot over the heels of reports confirming Charles’ daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is also battling with cancer will not attend the Trooping of Colour event on June 15, 2024.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News, “This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer.”

They added, “On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Kate Middleton's King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
King Charles decides on new approach to handle 'lost' Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest's first birthday
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
King Charles' favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Prince Harry, William urged to 'grow up and show up'
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
King Charles' army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral