Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks

Prince William has seemingly made peace with all the rift between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry.
The royal brothers, who once shared a strong and loving bond, now have nothing but years of silence and estrangement between them following the Duke of Sussex’s departure from the Royal Family and the UK.
After cutting ties with his family, Harry publicly broke his silence with a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and releasing an explosive memoir, Spare, which further strained the relationship between him and William.
Initially, the father of three was reported to be “burning” with anger inside, however, it has since been shared that he is now in a “state of complete detachment” from the Duke.
Speaking to the Times, a friend of William said, "What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn't mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset.”
"But he's not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at,” they added.
For those unaware, Prince William and Prince Harry last met at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022.