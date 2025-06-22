Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report

Since past many months, the rumors are swirling about where will Prince George might go for his senior school education.
Previously, many reports suggested that the decision about the heir of the British throne has ignited debate between Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently been seen touring various schools but both of them remained on different pages.
While Princess Kate was considering Marlborough College, where she studied with her siblings, Prince William was eyeing Eton College for his elder child.
Now, a well-placed source has revealed that the future king and queen have finally agreed and chosen Eton College for the 11-year-old prince.
“All roads lead to Eton,” the insider told Daily Mail.
While Kensington Palace has not officially made the announcement, sources close to the family suggest the decision is now firm.
According to other sources, a sense of “smugness” is emerging from Eton ahead of an impending announcement.
“It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you'. That was after William and Kate visited Eton,” they said.
Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The third-in-line to British throne is not due to start anywhere new until September 2026.