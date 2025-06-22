Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report

Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Since past many months, the rumors are swirling about where will Prince George might go for his senior school education.

Previously, many reports suggested that the decision about the heir of the British throne has ignited debate between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently been seen touring various schools but both of them remained on different pages.

While Princess Kate was considering Marlborough College, where she studied with her siblings, Prince William was eyeing Eton College for his elder child.

Now, a well-placed source has revealed that the future king and queen have finally agreed and chosen Eton College for the 11-year-old prince.

“All roads lead to Eton,” the insider told Daily Mail.

While Kensington Palace has not officially made the announcement, sources close to the family suggest the decision is now firm.

According to other sources, a sense of “smugness” is emerging from Eton ahead of an impending announcement.

“It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you'. That was after William and Kate visited Eton,” they said.

Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The third-in-line to British throne is not due to start anywhere new until September 2026.

Read more : Royal
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
The Prince of Wales ‘doesn’t mention’ his younger brother, Prince Harry, at all
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Princess Kate and Prince William win heart with emotional gesture following sad death
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and first cousin of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
The UK’s King Charles III shares a warm, personalized message as Princess Kate reappears after missing Royal Ascot
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
King Frederik X and Queen Mary concluded their three-day visit to Faroe Islands
Prince William takes on extra royal duties amid Kate Middleton cancer recovery
Prince William takes on extra royal duties amid Kate Middleton cancer recovery
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with a cancer earlier in 2024
Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday
Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday
Prince William honoured by Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin on his milestone birthday
King Charles celebrates BBC legacy on 70th anniversary with powerful note
King Charles celebrates BBC legacy on 70th anniversary with powerful note
Royal Family shared King Charles' touching tribute to celebrate BBC's special milestone
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday
Charles Spencer shared the important update about his Princess' Diana on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, marked his 43rd birthday on Saturday, June 21
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
The Princess of York made a magnificent return on the fourth day of Royal Ascot