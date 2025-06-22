Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role

Prince William’s unease with a major royal duty has led to his cousin, Zara Tindall, being given a more “prominent role” within the British monarchy.
In a new report published on Saturday, June 21, GB News revealed that Princess Anne’s daughter could soon be appointed to a key role within the Royal Family – a position the Prince of Wales reportedly finds “uncomfortable” to take on.
According to a royal insider who spoke to the outlet, Zara – a British equestrian and Olympian whose passion for horse riding is well known – is set to take on equestrian responsibilities.
The source claimed that the socialite is being considered for royal racing duties during the future reign of her cousin, Prince William.
They went on to share that the father of three, who attended the 2025 Royal Ascot for just one day last week, does not share the same passion for horse racing as his father, King Charles, and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking to the Times, another insider, familiar with the Royal Family, shared, "I never get the feeling the whole top hat and racing is really his thing, and he's said as much."
"He's never really seemed comfortable doing it,” they noted, adding that while William “understands how important Ascot is, not just to the racing community but to UK plc", he will take a less active approach.
For those unaware, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are not working members of the British Royal Family.