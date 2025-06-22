Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton left a lasting impact with their touching gesture after tragic loss.
The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an emotional gift Liz Hatton’s family, the teenage photographer who passed away from cancer last year.
During a recent chat with People, Liz's mum, Vicky Robayna, revealed the heartfelt gesture of the royal couple.
She shared William and Kate gifted the family the Ice N Roses Early Rose, noting, “Liz always said they were two of the most genuine people she ever met, and I think they were just so kind and so down to earth. They were very good with both the children.”
Vicky added, "Liz would have said that her favourite part of the whole experience was the way they were with Mateo [Liz's younger brother]. He was really shy and they had him chatting away at the end. She really loved them for that."
Liz’s mother concluded the chat, "It felt like walking into an extended family and having arms wrapped around you."
When did Prince William, Princess Kate met Liz?
Prince William and Princess Kate met Liz in October 2024. At that time, the young photographer was invited to take photos of the investitures happening at Windsor Castle at the time.