Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final

Zara Tindall is continuing her late grandmother’s legacy at Royal Windsor Cup Final!
On Sunday, June 22, the daughter of Princess Anne attended the prestigious polo tournament, where she took on the ceremonial role that Queen Elizabeth II had previously held at the event.
The 44-year-old royal presented the cup to the winning team in the tournament held at the historic Guard's Polo Club.
For the sporty event, Zara cut an elegant figure with an on-trend belted navy blue striped white dress.
She complemented her outfit with a pair of beige heeled sandals, a tan leather clutch bag and some delicate gold drop earrings.
The prestigious show, which takes place every year, is one of the top five polo tournaments in the world and aims at attracting elite players and their impressive horses to Smith's Lawn.
This year's event marks the 70th anniversary of the Royal Windsor Cup, which was the Club's first tournament.
Zara, who is married to Mike Tindall, is a professional international equestrian competitor, who have won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005 and a silver medal at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.
Earlier this week, the mother-of-three joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other Royal family members at Royal Ascot 2025.