Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift

The Duke of Sussex eyes reunion with royal family by extending an invitation to an event close to his heart

  Web Desk
  • |
The 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham and Prince Harry is reportedly making sure to use it for an attempt at reconciliation with the Royal Family.

According to the sources, the Duke of Sussex will send an emailed invitation to King Charles and Prince William later this month, followed by a formal invitation.

"Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday.

They went on to share, "Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans."

"The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated,” the source added.

They further revealed that the invitation's timing was carefully planned to accommodate the monarch’s practice of scheduling commitments up to three years ahead.

The invitations' recipients and wording have reportedly been approved by Prince Harry, with emails to be sent to private secretaries at the Palace.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is set to take place at Birmingham's NEC from July 12 and will conclude on July 17, landing on the day of Queen Camilla's 80th birthday.

