Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims

Meghan Markle has reportedly made an awkward blunder while sharing a new message.
The Duchess of Sussex lifestyle brand As Ever shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude to the followers for their support.
The image shows a note with calligraphy reading "You're beautiful. Full stop" placed on a marble kitchen worktop.
Soon after she dropped a post, eagle-eyed netizens spotted something that looked like a computer mouse cursor visible on the left edge of the photograph.
In a shared image, the cursor was placed above where the Duchess of Sussex's hand appears in frame.
The black cursor showed that the posted image may be a screenshot rather than on original photograph.
Her instagram post was captioned, "It's true. From our hearts to your homes, thank you for being here. You're the sweetest part of what we do!"
In her post, the note was aesthetically placed among the baking ingredients and utensils on the marble surface.
To note, this blunder came over the heels of Meghan Markle’s brand introducing a Napa Valley rosé wine, an apricot spread and orange blossom honey to its range.
The new rosé marked Meghan's first venture into wine and it sourced from California's Napa Valley region near her Montecito home.
The brand suggested that it will be "a standout addition to your pantry," as it "balances a delicate sweetness and a gentle brightness that lets this beautiful stone fruit shine".