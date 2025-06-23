Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims

The Duchess of Sussex shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude to the followers for their support

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Meghan Markle has reportedly made an awkward blunder while sharing a new message.

The Duchess of Sussex lifestyle brand As Ever shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude to the followers for their support.

The image shows a note with calligraphy reading "You're beautiful. Full stop" placed on a marble kitchen worktop.

Soon after she dropped a post, eagle-eyed netizens spotted something that looked like a computer mouse cursor visible on the left edge of the photograph.

In a shared image, the cursor was placed above where the Duchess of Sussex's hand appears in frame.


The black cursor showed that the posted image may be a screenshot rather than on original photograph.

Her instagram post was captioned, "It's true. From our hearts to your homes, thank you for being here. You're the sweetest part of what we do!"

In her post, the note was aesthetically placed among the baking ingredients and utensils on the marble surface.

To note, this blunder came over the heels of Meghan Markle’s brand introducing a Napa Valley rosé wine, an apricot spread and orange blossom honey to its range.

The new rosé marked Meghan's first venture into wine and it sourced from California's Napa Valley region near her Montecito home.

The brand suggested that it will be "a standout addition to your pantry," as it "balances a delicate sweetness and a gentle brightness that lets this beautiful stone fruit shine".

Read more : Royal
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children marked major milestone
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
The Duke of Sussex eyes reunion with royal family by extending an invitation to an event close to his heart
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
The daughter of Princess Anne steps into her grandmother’s shoes at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
The Princess of Wales suddenly pulled out from the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race has ignited intrigue and concern
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Luxembourg Royal Family shares joy-filled photos and videos from the celebrations marking Grand Duke Henri’s 25 years of reign
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
The Prince of Wales ‘doesn’t mention’ his younger brother, Prince Harry, at all
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Princess Kate and Prince William win heart with emotional gesture following sad death
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and first cousin of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
The UK’s King Charles III shares a warm, personalized message as Princess Kate reappears after missing Royal Ascot
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
King Frederik X and Queen Mary concluded their three-day visit to Faroe Islands