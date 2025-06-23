 Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone

Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway have reached a significant royal turning point, marking a new phase in their public roles within the monarchy.
On Thursday, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus marked their first solo joint engagement!
The Young Royals' recent outing marked the first time that they had attended a public event without their parents or grandparents in tow.
They looked relaxed and happy as they stepped out to inaugurate the Norwegian Red Cross' summer training programme.
Prior to that they joined the Norwegian Rescue Service's volunteer training sessions.
They were busy in different drills including marine rescue exercises, training with search-and-rescue dogs, how to perform CPR and how to operate a drone.
For the first royal outing, Ingrid Alexandra donned a pair of navy cargo trousers which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt.
She paired her khaki raincoat and accessorised with chic tortoiseshell sunglasses.
The 21-year-old, who is second-in-line to the throne, completed her look with an ultra-sleek ponytail, and some elegant gold drop earrings.
On the other hand, Magnus donned a pair of dark Helly Hansen trousers along with comfortable trainers and a chocolate-hued T-shirt.
Notably, this recent outing came after Ingrid Alexandra ended her 15 months of military service with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv.