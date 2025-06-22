King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers

Buckingham Palace shared an exclusive glimpse of a few art collections to mark Windrush Day. 

On Sunday, June 22nd, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to release a sneak peek into the portraits commissioned by His Majesty on the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores.

They stated the caption, "Today is Windrush Day: a day to mark the contribution of the Caribbean men, women, and children who arrived in Britain after the Second World War to help rebuild the country."

"In 2023, the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores, The King commissioned ten artists to create portraits of ten pioneering members of the Windrush Generation," they added.

King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers

They continued that these specific portraits are "now proudly hung in Buckingham Palace" after the monarch's heartfelt move to honor the contributions of women and children who arrived in Britain after World War II.

They also urged the royal fans to head to BBC iPlayer and search 'Windrush: Portraits of a Generation' to find out more about the project.

What is Windrush Day? 

For those unaware, Windrush Day was celebrated on June 22nd, 2018, as an attempt to recognize the contributions of Caribbean migrants and their families have made to the United Kingdom.

Specifically, it celebrates African Caribbeans, who began arriving on the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948. 

