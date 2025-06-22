Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne

It’s time for an extravagant celebration for the Luxembourg Royal Family!
On Saturday, June 21, the Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg marked the silver jubilee of Grand Duke Henri’s 25 years of reign with a lavish ceremony, where he cut a giant, multi-tiered cake.
In a new Instagram post shared on the same day, the Palace shared joy-filled photos and video from the grand festivities.
During the ceremony, Henri, along with his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, cut a massive, multi-tiered cake adorned with multi-colored icing.
“#Jubilee - The Grand-Ducal Family celebrated, this Saturday evening, the 25th anniversary of the reign of His Majesty the Grand-Duke on the occasion of festivities opened by a crowd bath on Place Guillaume II and followed by a reception offered by the City of Luxembourg,” read the post’s caption.
They went on to share, “The silver jubilee was symbolized by the cutting of a birthday cake by S.A.R. the Grand-Duc, distributed to the audience present, before giving way to the concert of Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Luxembourg National Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Gast Waltzing.”
The Palace also shared images of the Royal Family meeting and greeting a huge crowd, gathered to celebrate the milestone occasion.
The grand celebrations concluded with a special show titled, Sounds and Lights.
During the show, pictures were projected on the Grand Ducal Palace, showing important moments and memories from the past 25 years of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess together.