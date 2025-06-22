Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos

The Princess of Wales suddenly pulled out from the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race has ignited intrigue and concern

Kate Middleton's absence from a recent iconic royal event has reportedly been "solved.”

Earlier this week, Princess Kate suddenly pulled out from the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race has ignited intrigue and concern among royal experts.

Kate's absence and confusing mix-up in the carriage list, heightened worries and speculation about her health.

As per Radar Online, a source shared that due to the miscommunication between the palace and the racecourse the bizarre speculations were fuelled.

A source said, "Unfortunately, an inaccurate version of the carriage list was issued in error after that notification. The correct list was then circulated."

After the chaos due to her absence, one anonymous friend shared, "Catherine knows she should not overdo things. She is grateful that her recovery has gone well, but things have not been plain sailing."

Palace sources later disclosed that Catherine was "disappointed" to miss the event but required "to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements".

Without elaboration from Kensington Palace on Kate's absence from Ascot, rumors intensified regarding the Princess's well-being and preparedness for her royal duties.

To note, at the start of this year, Kate had revealed her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer and her recent state of remission—a development that had kindled public admiration for her resilience. 

