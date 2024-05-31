Robert De Niro cheers Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

Robert De Niro has expressed his relief and gratitude over the Trump's historic conviction in the hush money case.
The Academy Award-winning actor, who has long been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump shared in a recent statement, “I think justice was served.”
Speaking on the red carpet for his new movie Ezra, Robert voiced, This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful.”
Upon asking about the effect of Trump's conviction on the USA presidential election, the taxi Driver star added, “I would think it would.”
He continued, “This never should have gotten to this stage,” adding, “I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”
Robert further shared, “You think about that. It makes me more angry, but I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us.” adding, “People are fed up, they’re going to fight back. That’s not what we’re about in this country.”
To note, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts after it was alleged that he paid Daniels $130,000 in order to cover up a 2006 sexual encounter, then falsified records to claim the money as a legal expenditure.