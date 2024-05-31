Entertainment

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share intriguing photos from Jinnah Terminal, Karachi!

The duo in a joint Instagram post dropped a glimpse from their travels featuring Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The image saw the family of four posing for a happy picture from inside the air bridge with their little ones in the frame. 

To note, this marked Aiman and Muneeb’s second family vacation after spending a grand time in Dubai where the latter blew candles off his cake.

“See you in a bit Karachi,” the caption of the post read.


The family opted for the trendiest airport look all charged for their travel journey to a destination unknown.  

Shortly after the photo was shared on social media, fans flocked to the comments section to pour love.

One fan commented, “Cuties. Love this wholesome pic.”

Another wrote, “ Safe travels.”

“Bara Paisa hai Bhai,” effused the third.

"Zindagi tou yeh jee rahy hn,” penned the other.

Aiman Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November 21, 2018 and both are parents to two aww-dorable daughters, Amal and Miraal.

Minal Khan, on the other hand, found love in actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram after which the two exchanged wedding vows in September 2021. 

