P!nk reveals health struggle as sudden illness hits during family trip

P!nk has revealed that her latest family vacation took a wild turn after she was diagnosed with an unexpected disease.
Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Raise Your Glass singer shared a major health update about herself.
She posted a photo of her laying down on the couch, with a wine glass on one hand, while her other arm is hooked up to an IV, as her daughter Willow sat beside her.
P!nk revealed that she was enjoying a vacation with her daughter when her trip was interrupted by the sudden illness, E. coli.
"This is all normal and everything is going really well. When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction,” the 44-year-old singer wrote over the photo.
Meanwhile she captioned her post, "Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember.”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, “E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in your gut (GI tract), urinary tract and other parts of your body.”
Following P!nk’s health update, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pen warm wishes and prayers for the singer.