Coldplay share key message for fans after rescheduling Wembley concert 

Coldplay is delivering an important message to fans after rescheduling their highly anticipated concert at Wembley.
The British rock band wholeheartedly encouraged their beloved concert goers to recycle their infamous digital wristbands after their upcoming shows.
"Our wristbands are fully reusable. Please return them at the end of the show so they’re ready for @dhl global to collect and redeliver," the popular boy band urged.
Alongside their message, they dropped a video showing several fans putting the white LED wristbands in the delivery company DHL’s respective containers.
This useful update comes after Coldplay broke the internet by unexpectedly announced of postponing the final shows in September.
Taking to Instagram, the 1997 musical group announced, "We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run."
"Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September," they stated in the caption.
They further revealed, "All tickets will remain valid for their rescheduled date. If you’re able to attend the new date, you do not need to take any action to secure your ticket for the rescheduled show. Your existing ticket will be valid for entry."
It is important to note that Coldplay will now perform on Sunday, September 7th, for their second-last show and the final show is set to be held on Friday, September 12th.