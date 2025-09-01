Home / Entertainment

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pen emotional birthday note to their fur babies

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud fur parents! 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are celebrating the birthdays of their beloved dogs, Gino and Diana. 

In a joint Instagram post, Priyanka and Nick shared never-before-seen glimpses of their close bond with their fur babies on Sunday, August 31. 

"One’s built for the sheets and the other for the streets—happy Birthday to our Gino and Di Di. We love you so much. Mama and Daddy miss you. @diariesofdiana @ginothegermaan," they captioned.

The video clip showed the Baywatch starlet spending quality time with her two dogs and the other adorable little dog, baby Panda. 

For those unaware, Priyanka welcomed her dog Diana in 2016, while they adopted their other dogs, Gino and Panda, as a couple in 2020. 

Diana was initially the Quantico actress’s pet before becoming part of the Jonas-Chopra family. 

It is worth noting that the two are also parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed on January 15, 2022. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix film, Holiday, which also stars Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.    

