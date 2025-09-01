Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's Italy outing resurfaces amid dating rumors  

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted spending quality time in Italy months before they came under the spotlight.
The rumored couple was spotted together in Venice when they attended the high-profile wedding of American businessman Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, in June this year.
A fan posted a video on his TikTok account showing Sweeney and Braun strolling through the streets of the City of Water, accompanied by the model, Amèlie Tremblay.
In the resurfaced footage, the 44-year-old record executive looked down at his phone before speaking to Sweeney, who walked into the frame.
The fan captioned the post that read, "This is when I spotted Sydney Sweeney & @Amélie Tremblay and @Scooter Braun in Venice for Jeff Bezos and @LaurenSánchezBezos Wedding Saturday Afternoon."
In addition to Braun, Sweeney was also linked with Katy Perry’s ex, Orlando Bloom, and Tom Brady at the time.
This video clip comes shortly after a report claimed that Sweeney and Braun are quietly dating each other.
An insider revealed to Star magazine that the two have been having a summer romance since the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
However, neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun responded to these dating speculations.