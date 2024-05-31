Hollywood

‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’

'Normal People' based on Sally Rooney's bestselling novel was premiered in April 2020

  by Web Desk
  May 31, 2024
Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson has quashed fans' excitement by denying the rumors of potential season 2 of the hit series.

The speculation of the new season was ignited after Normal People’s costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who played Marianne and Connell in the series, teased the new season.

On Wednesday, Daisy shared a selfie with Paul on her Instagram account, alongside the caption "big news coming soon" seemingly hinting at the sequel of series.

The same photo was also posted by the Element Pictures, the production company behind the Normal People, which further fueled the excitement among fans. 

However, the Oscar-winning director has set the record straight on Normal People seaon 2. 

Speaking to the Irish Mirror on Friday, Abrahamson shared, "I’ve no idea where that idea came from! There are no plans or discussions at all at the moment."

Normal People season 1, based on the Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name, was aired on BBC Three on April 26, 2020.

The show was also streamed on Hulu on April 29, 2020.

