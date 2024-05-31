Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo

Sofia Vergara has revealed the new meaning behind her tattoo of ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s initial.
During her appearance on The Talk on Friday, the Modern Family actress shared that the tattoo she had in honor of ex-husband Joe Manganiello, has taken a new significance after their split.
During the show, Sofia showcased her two small tattoos.
She first displayed the initial "R" on her left wrist, which she got in memory of her late brother, Rafael.
Then, she showed off the letter "J" on her right wrist, which was originally for Joe Manganiello.
Poking fun at her past relation, Sofia said, "This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone!"
When the interviewer asked her about what she plans to do with the tattoo, Sofia jokingly revealed, "So, now my new, the guy that I'm going out with has the same initial!” referring to her current boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman.
Sofia’s humorous reply left the audience burst into the laughter.
On the work front, Sofia Vergara was recently seen in Netflix’s miniseries Griselda, which was premiered on January 25, 2024.