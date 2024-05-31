Entertainment

Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo

Sofia Vergara was recently seen in Netflix’s miniseries 'Griselda' premiered on January 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo

Sofia Vergara has revealed the new meaning behind her tattoo of ex-husband Joe Manganiello’s initial.

During her appearance on The Talk on Friday, the Modern Family actress shared that the tattoo she had in honor of ex-husband Joe Manganiello, has taken a new significance after their split.

During the show, Sofia showcased her two small tattoos.

She first displayed the initial "R" on her left wrist, which she got in memory of her late brother, Rafael.

Then, she showed off the letter "J" on her right wrist, which was originally for Joe Manganiello.

Poking fun at her past relation, Sofia said, "This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone!"

When the interviewer asked her about what she plans to do with the tattoo, Sofia jokingly revealed, "So, now my new, the guy that I'm going out with has the same initial!” referring to her current boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman.

Sofia’s humorous reply left the audience burst into the laughter.

On the work front, Sofia Vergara was recently seen in Netflix’s miniseries Griselda, which was premiered on January 25, 2024.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Eminem raps Meghan Thee Stallion shooting incident in new track ‘Houdini’