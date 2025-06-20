'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk teases exciting details for season 3

Korean superhit thrilling series Squid Game is set to mark its highly-anticipated return with exciting twists and turns.
The third and final season of the survival thriller series made its global debut in New York on Wednesday, June 18.
During the special screening of the series, the entire cast of the show received a standing ovation, particularly after the premiere of episode 1.
The cast and crew of season 3 attended the pink carpet at The Plaza Hotel for the show’s global premiere event.
While promoting the upcoming season of the iconic series, the director of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, shared exciting details from the new season.
In a conversation with People, the 54-year-old South Korean film director said in the forthcoming series, fans can expect a possibility of a spinoff between the leading characters of the show.
Hwang Dong-hyuk teases a 'possible' spinoff in the third season of Squid Game:
Meanwhile, keeping the synopsis of season 3 under wrap, the filmmaker stated, "I cannot just tell right now when and how it is going to happen, but there is a chance."
Squid Game season 3 details:
For those unaware, season 3 of Squid Game will continue from where the last series left off.
The third and final season will stream on Netflix on June 27 following the launch of the second series a year prior.
In addition to Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game also starred Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ae Shim, and Jo Yu Ri in the leading roles.