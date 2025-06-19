'Lightnin' Strikes' singer Lou Christie breathes his last at 82

Lou Christie, the falsetto-voiced pop icon best known for his 1966 hit Lightnin' Strikes, has died at the age of 82.
As per his wife, Francesca, she told The Hollywood Reporter that Christie took his last breath at home in his native Pittsburgh following a short illness of an undisclosed nature.
“It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved brother, Lou Christie, who left us after a brief illness,” the Sacco family said in a post on the singer’s Instagram Wednesday.
“He was cherished not only by his family and close friends, but also by countless fans whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity, artistic and musical talent, humor and spirit. His absence leaves a profound void in all our hearts,” the message read.
In 1943, Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco was born and raised in Glenwillard, just outside Pittsburgh.
Lou Christie career:
After finishing high school in 1961, he moved to New York to launch his music career.
As per Billboard, in 1963, Christie had two minor hits, The Gypsy Cried, which made it to No. 24 on the Hot 100 in March, and Two Faces Have I, which peaked at No. 6 in June of that year.
In 1966, Christie achieved success with Lightnin’ Strikes, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February.