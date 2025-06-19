Nicola Peltz's family blame Beckhams for financial tensions over £11M L.A. mansion

David and Victoria Beckham faced new shocking allegations from his estranged son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicole Peltz family.
The Lola star' family accused David and Victoria of being “tight” for not properly providing for their son Brooklyn.
According to The Sun, the former English football team captain and the Spice Girl alum worry their son is "trapped" by the prenup and living arrangement, which reportedly protect the Peltz family's $1.6 billion fortune.
A source shared, “Money, so the saying goes, is the root of all evil. Certainly, in the case of the Beckhams vs Peltzes, it's proven... tricksy.”
The tipster, “David and Victoria are two working-class kids done good. When it came to buying this house, of course they weren't just going to hand their son millions of pounds - what sort of message does that send?”
As per the outlet, the source claimed that David and Victoria would not “needlessly spoil their children and have taught them the value of money.
It is reported that Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia kept their daughter close to their hearts and they want to ensure she never faced financial difficulties in her life.
Brooklyn Beckham's £11 million Hollywood mansion:
Notably, the Beckhams' eldest son lives in a £11 million Hollywood mansion with his wife Nicola, but reports say she mainly owns the property.
However, it is claimed that the aspiring chef is planing to buy a new home in L.A. was reportedly driven by his desire to create some distance from his parents, who are based in London and the Cotswolds.
To note, this report came amid Brooklyn and Nicola are in the middle of a heart-breaking rift with his parents, which led to them skipping David's multiple 50th birthday celebrations.