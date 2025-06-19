Top 5 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park

  • by Web Desk
Top 5 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park

Gone are the days when celebrities used to set the trends only, as now, they are taking over the closets too!

Besides just mesmerizing fans with their incredible talent, several stars have been inspiring their admirers with trendy and stylish fashion through their very own clothing and accessory brands, showing that their impact is not limited to music or films only.

From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, here’s a list of top 5 celebrity-owned fashion brands you need to include in your wardrobe to amp up your style game.

1- Kim Kardashian – SKIM:

Founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, SKIMS is famed for its high-quality shapewear, loungewear, swimwear, and other clothing accessories.

The brand offers a wide range of sized and a huge variety of skin-tone shades, catering the needs of everyone. Its current brand value ranges from $3-4 billion.

2- Rihanna – Savage X Fenty:

Savage X Fenty was launched by Rihanna in May 2018 in partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group.

The premium fashion line provides a vast range of lingerie, underwear, sleepwear, and intimate apparel that are designed to cater diverse body shapes and types. Savage X Fenty’s net worth is estimated to be $1.4 billion.

3- Beyoncé – Ivy Park:

 Co-founded with Philip Green in 2016, Beyoncé later acquired complete ownership of Ivy Park in 2018, and re-launched it in partnership with Adidas, which then ended in 2023.

Ivy Blue offers tops, leggings, bodysuits, outerwear, footwear, and other trendy accessories. The brand’s net worth is estimated to be around $700 million as of 2024.

4- Jay-Z – Rocawear:

Rocawear was co-founded in 1999 by famous rapper Jay-Z and Damon Dash. While the rapper sold the brand to Iconix Brand Group, he retained a stake in the original operating company and maintained creative control as chief creative officer.

The fashion label is renowned for its urban apparel, footwear, perfume, accessories for men, women, and children. Its annual revenue is estimate to be around $700 million.

5- Kanye west – Yeezy:

Officially launched in 2015 in partnership with Adidas, Kanye West’s Yeezy continues to appeal his huge fan base.

The brand produces streetwear items such as hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatshirts, and also offers a wide range of footwear. Yeezy’s annual revenue is estimated to be $400 million. 

Notably, Ye's fashion line has been embroiled in major dispute with Adidas, who claimed him of being difficult, erratic, and unprofessional, citing workplace misconduct and unpredictable demands.

