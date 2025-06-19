Drake sounds alarm after losing $8 million to gambling in 30 days

Drake is no stranger to high-stakes living, but his recent revelation has left fans stunned, the rapper reportedly lost a staggering $8 million to gambling in just one month.
The One Dance singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday that he's faced a brutal losing streak as a bettor, revealing he’s dropped a staggering $8 million in the past month.
“Gotta share the other side of gambling…” Drake wrote.
He added, “Losses are so fried right now... I hope I can post a big one for you soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a Max these guys Max once a week.”
Drake bet for NBA Finals Game Six:
Drake shared details about his betting plans for Thursday’s NBA Finals Game Six, which featured a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He disclosed that the Thunder will rise with the NBA title, as he made two wagers totaling $800,000 backing them.
One of Drake’s bets was $200,000 on the Thunder beating the Pacers by 6 to 10 points, which could win him $712,000.
Drake also made a straight bet on the Thunder moneyline to defeat the Pacers straight up.
He bet $600,000 to win $222,000, as the road team is a heavy favorite to claim the title come Thursday in Indiana.
To note, in gambling many celebrities like Bravo alum Kim Zolciak, A-list actor Ben Affleck and legendary late comedian Norm MacDonald were also involved.