Loren Ruch, beloved HGTV star, passes away at 55

Loren Ruch co-hosted the 2021 series 'HGTV House Party' and also served as HGTV's head of content

Loren Ruch, who co-hosted the 2021 series HGTV House Party and served as HGTV's head of content, has passed away at 55.

According to Variety, the veteran producer died om Thursday, June 12, after suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.

“Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him,” Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros. Television Group, wrote in a memo sent Thursday to staff members.

She continued, “Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape.”

"His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered — the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work,” her statement added.

Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas, as well as his mother, father and a brother, as per the outlet.

Following the announcement of his death, many HGTV stars paid tribute to Ruch, including Queer Eye alum Bobby Berk and Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth.

About Loren Ruch

Loren Ruch had been with HGTV as a top programming executive since 2008. 

During his tenure, he looked after the production of series like HGTV Dream Home, White House Christmas, and A Very Brady Renovation.

