Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic

Jeremy Allen White plays younger version of Bruce Springsteen in his upcoming biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic
Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic

Bruce Springsteen has revealed his true feeling on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in his upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 75-year-old singer was asked about what how he felt watching someone else play a younger version of him.

“I’m sure it’s much worse for the actor than for me,” the Dancing in the Dark singer said.

He went on to share, “Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set.”

Springsteen, who visited the production occasionally, further shared that he made sure not to overstep during filming.

He recalled telling White, “Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.”

“The days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable,” he added.

About Bruce Springsteen’s biopic

Deliver Me From Nowhere is the Bruce Springsteen biopic, which stars Jeremy Allen White in lead role.

According to synopsis, the film “chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past."

The official trailer of the film was released on June 18 while it is set to hit the cinemas on October 24, 2025

Read more : Entertainment
'Lightnin' Strikes' singer Lou Christie breathes his last at 82
'Lightnin' Strikes' singer Lou Christie breathes his last at 82
Lou Christie best remembered for 'Lightnin’ Strikes' and 'Rhapsody in the Rain'
Top 5 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park
Top 5 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park
From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS to her ex-husband Kanye West’s Yeezy, here’s a list of top 5 celebrity-owned fashion brands you need in your closet
Drake sounds alarm after losing $8 million to gambling in 30 days
Drake sounds alarm after losing $8 million to gambling in 30 days
Drake's revealed he’s dropped a staggering $8 million in the past month
Ryan Reynolds takes dig at Blake Lively legal war at Cannes Lions 2025
Ryan Reynolds takes dig at Blake Lively legal war at Cannes Lions 2025
The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star recently took the stage for a panel at Stagwell’s Sport Beach at Cannes Lions
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles
'Peaches' crooner said his former friend doesn’t understand where his “anger” comes from
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
The ‘Something Beautiful’ singer performed an exciting live show for Spotify in Paris to celebrate her entry into the Billions Club
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Rapper Bad Bunny dated supermodel Kendall Jenner in early 2023 before breaking up in December 2023
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her decision to stay away from 'weed'
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
The Vogue model, Gigi Hadid, shares adorable spring photo dump featuring daughter Khai in latest Instagram post
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian share Kanye West hare joint legal and physical custody of their four children
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes played the original villainous role of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' franchise for five films