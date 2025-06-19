Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic

Bruce Springsteen has revealed his true feeling on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in his upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 75-year-old singer was asked about what how he felt watching someone else play a younger version of him.
“I’m sure it’s much worse for the actor than for me,” the Dancing in the Dark singer said.
He went on to share, “Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set.”
Springsteen, who visited the production occasionally, further shared that he made sure not to overstep during filming.
He recalled telling White, “Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.”
“The days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable,” he added.
About Bruce Springsteen’s biopic
Deliver Me From Nowhere is the Bruce Springsteen biopic, which stars Jeremy Allen White in lead role.
According to synopsis, the film “chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past."
The official trailer of the film was released on June 18 while it is set to hit the cinemas on October 24, 2025