Keanu Reeves teases ‘John Wick 5' but with realistic twist

Keanu Reeves isn’t ready to say goodbye to the world of John Wick just yet—but he wants the next chapter to evolve with him.
As per In Touch Weekly a source shared that the John Wick star wanted to show his age in the 5th instalment of the film.
“What’s happening with John Wick right now is the slow walk-up that goes along with any Keanu Reeves movie these days,” the insider explained.
The source added, “The script is being written and Keanu is being perfectly honest about what he’s willing and not willing to do stunt-wise. There’s no faking this. He’s being totally honest about what he can and can’t do, and he had put his body through hell for these movies.”
Disclosing about the work process, the source said, “It’s a work in progress, and it’s what you get when you agree to pay Keanu $35 million for a giant action sequel.”
The source continued, “He’s going to do everything and anything he possibly can to make this work, but he’s in his sixties now and everybody has their limits.”
Keanu Reeves in John Wick:
To note, Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick, a legendary hitman who comes out of retirement to seek revenge against the men who killed his dog
The John Wick franchise began with its first instalment in 2014, followed by a sequel in 2017 and the third chapter arrived in 2019, with the fourth film hitting theaters in 2023.