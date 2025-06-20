Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has made his first red carpet appearance since ALS diagnosis alongside girlfriend janell shirtcliff

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis  

Eric Dane has made his first red carpet appearance since ALS diagnosis alongside girlfriend janell shirtcliff.

The 52-year-old actor shined on the red carpet at Amazon MGM’s premiere of “Countdown” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alongside his costars Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Elliot Knight, Violett Beane and Uli Latukefu, and show’s producer Derek Haas.

Eric Dane isn't letting his health diagnosis stop him, as he is determined towards his work, Euphoria star stated, “It always feels great to be on a set. It’s great to be employed. I love what I give. I’m going to keep doing it.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working,” Dane added.

For those unaware, the actor tied the knot to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

In an interview with E!News, Dane stated, "I'm going to ride this 'til the wheels fall off, Work keeps me sharp. It keeps me moving forward, which is super important right now."

Eric Dane spoke about the challenges while shooting with ALS

Earlier this week, In Good Morning America, Dane further spoke about the obstacles he faced while shooting with the disease.

“I have one functioning arm. My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working,” he said before adding that his left is slowly deteriorating. “It's going. I feel like maybe a couple few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that leads to the progressive paralysis of the muscles.

Read more : Entertainment
Loren Ruch, beloved HGTV star, passes away at 55
Loren Ruch, beloved HGTV star, passes away at 55
Loren Ruch co-hosted the 2021 series 'HGTV House Party' and also served as HGTV's head of content
Nicola Peltz's family blame Beckhams for financial tensions over £11M L.A. mansion
Nicola Peltz's family blame Beckhams for financial tensions over £11M L.A. mansion
'Lola' star' family accused David Beckham and Victoria Beckham of being “tight” for not properly providing money to Brooklyn Beckham
Naomi Campbell brings her baby girl to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show
Naomi Campbell brings her baby girl to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show
Naomi Campbell is a mother of two kids, a son and a daughter, both born via surrogate
'Lightnin' Strikes' singer Lou Christie breathes his last at 82
'Lightnin' Strikes' singer Lou Christie breathes his last at 82
Lou Christie best remembered for 'Lightnin’ Strikes' and 'Rhapsody in the Rain'
Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic
Bruce Springsteen reacts on being portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in biopic
Jeremy Allen White plays younger version of Bruce Springsteen in his upcoming biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’
Drake sounds alarm after losing $8 million to gambling in 30 days
Drake sounds alarm after losing $8 million to gambling in 30 days
Drake's revealed he’s dropped a staggering $8 million in the past month
Top 10 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park
Top 10 celeb brands ruling fashion world: From Kim K’s SKIMS to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park
From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS to her ex-husband Kanye West’s Yeezy, here’s a list of top 10 celebrity-owned fashion brands you need in your closet
Ryan Reynolds takes dig at Blake Lively legal war at Cannes Lions 2025
Ryan Reynolds takes dig at Blake Lively legal war at Cannes Lions 2025
The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star recently took the stage for a panel at Stagwell’s Sport Beach at Cannes Lions
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles
'Peaches' crooner said his former friend doesn’t understand where his “anger” comes from
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
The ‘Something Beautiful’ singer performed an exciting live show for Spotify in Paris to celebrate her entry into the Billions Club
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Rapper Bad Bunny dated supermodel Kendall Jenner in early 2023 before breaking up in December 2023
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her decision to stay away from 'weed'