Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis  

Eric Dane has made his first red carpet appearance since ALS diagnosis alongside girlfriend janell shirtcliff.
The 52-year-old actor shined on the red carpet at Amazon MGM’s premiere of “Countdown” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alongside his costars Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Elliot Knight, Violett Beane and Uli Latukefu, and show’s producer Derek Haas.
Eric Dane isn't letting his health diagnosis stop him, as he is determined towards his work, Euphoria star stated, “It always feels great to be on a set. It’s great to be employed. I love what I give. I’m going to keep doing it.”
“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working,” Dane added.
For those unaware, the actor tied the knot to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.
In an interview with E!News, Dane stated, "I'm going to ride this 'til the wheels fall off, Work keeps me sharp. It keeps me moving forward, which is super important right now."
Eric Dane spoke about the challenges while shooting with ALS
Earlier this week, In Good Morning America, Dane further spoke about the obstacles he faced while shooting with the disease.
“I have one functioning arm. My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working,” he said before adding that his left is slowly deteriorating. “It's going. I feel like maybe a couple few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering.”
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that leads to the progressive paralysis of the muscles.