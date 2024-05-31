Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa confessed she has a major crush on the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan!
In a viral interview with a local media outlet, the Carry on Jatta 3 star revealed she has a huge crush on the Kapoor and Sons actor, “Punjab Ka Jeeja. Agar Fawad Khan nay yeh baat sun li tou woh boht embarrass hojayengay.”
“hashtag forever crush. Everybody knows he is my all-time crush,’’ Bajwa added.
This is not the first time that Bajwa proved her love for the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor as previously in a 2022 conversation with Connect FM Canada she was asked about her deepest infatuations.
Bajwa revealed, “This is a mystery, I can't tell, but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.”
“I don’t eye married men. But it's Fawad Khan, so if he wasn't married, I'd make my move.”
On the work front, Fawad Khan has been casted in a web series for Sony Liv alongside Sanam Saeed.
He also has the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo lined up in the kitty.