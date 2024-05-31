Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father amid his conviction

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, recently broke her silence following her father's conviction in a hush money trial.
A New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, ahead of the presidential election.
This verdict marks Donald Trump as the first former US president convicted of a crime.
Meanwhile, he faces potential sentencing that could include probation or up to four years behind bars for each count of falsifying business records.
Following the announcement of the verdict, Ivanka, who has been relatively quiet about her father's legal battles, took to her Instagram account and share a childhood photo with her father along with the message "I love you dad" and a heart emoji, marking a rare public expression of affection towards her father.
Despite her previous statements about not returning to politics, speculation has arisen about her potential involvement in the future, as reported by Puck earlier this month.
Additionally, Donald Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, and submissions in the case are required to be filed by June 13.