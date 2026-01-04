World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Arctic air has caused temperatures across much of the UK to drop below freezing

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Forecasters have issued new amber alerts for snow across much of northern Scotland with heavy snowfall expected from Sunday evening.

The Met Office has warned that most areas in the northeast, Highlands and Northern Isles could see 5-10 cm (2-4 inches) of snow while some parts of the mainland may experience heavier falls of 20-30 cm (8-12 inches).

Snow could lead to traffic delays on roads and disruptions to public transport on Sunday and Monday.

The new amber alerts also warned of strong winds and remain in place from 6:00 pm until 10:00am on Monday.

Considering bad weather and amber warnings, Loganair and Sumburgh Airport have cancelled several flights on Sunday, although Aberdeen Airport is still operating.

However, passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling.

The Met Office said in a statement, noting, “Winds should ease somewhat into Sunday, with showers by then most prevalent around coasts. Snow showers should finally begin to ease during Monday morning."

Arctic air has caused temperatures across much of the UK to drop below freezing in early January with Loch Ness reaching almost -6C on Friday night.

“With temperatures inland likely remaining below freezing through the weekend, thaw of lying snow is not expected," the national weather service added.

North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit

North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture
US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York

US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York
Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities

Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers
Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro

Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro
Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week

Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week
Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' after large-scale US strikes

Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' after large-scale US strikes
Venezuela hit by multiple explosions, aircraft spotted amid fears of US action

Venezuela hit by multiple explosions, aircraft spotted amid fears of US action
Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire

Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire
Brighton Palace Pier put up for sale as iconic attraction faces uncertain future

Brighton Palace Pier put up for sale as iconic attraction faces uncertain future
Tesla stock falls as BYD overtakes in global EV sales

Tesla stock falls as BYD overtakes in global EV sales

Popular News

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband
15 minutes ago
Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year
35 minutes ago
'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
51 minutes ago