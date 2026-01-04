Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Forecasters have issued new amber alerts for snow across much of northern Scotland with heavy snowfall expected from Sunday evening.
The Met Office has warned that most areas in the northeast, Highlands and Northern Isles could see 5-10 cm (2-4 inches) of snow while some parts of the mainland may experience heavier falls of 20-30 cm (8-12 inches).
Snow could lead to traffic delays on roads and disruptions to public transport on Sunday and Monday.
The new amber alerts also warned of strong winds and remain in place from 6:00 pm until 10:00am on Monday.
Considering bad weather and amber warnings, Loganair and Sumburgh Airport have cancelled several flights on Sunday, although Aberdeen Airport is still operating.
However, passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling.
The Met Office said in a statement, noting, “Winds should ease somewhat into Sunday, with showers by then most prevalent around coasts. Snow showers should finally begin to ease during Monday morning."
Arctic air has caused temperatures across much of the UK to drop below freezing in early January with Loch Ness reaching almost -6C on Friday night.
“With temperatures inland likely remaining below freezing through the weekend, thaw of lying snow is not expected," the national weather service added.