  • By Bushra Saleem
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

  • By Bushra Saleem
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to become the country's interim leader, after the United States seized President Nicolas Maduro and whisked him out of the country.

The high court ruled that Rodriguez "assume and exercise, in an acting capacity, all the attributes, duties and powers inherent to the office of President to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation."

According to RTE, the judges stopped short of declaring Maduro permanently absent from office, a ruling that requires holding elections within 30 days.

It comes as Maduro arrived at a military base in the United States after his capture by US forces in Caracas.

Maduro was seen surrounded by FBI agents as he descended the boarding stairs of a US government plane at a New York state National Guard facility, and was slowly escorted along the tarmac.

The leftist leader was expected to be flown by helicopter to New York City, where he faces drug trafficking charges.

The United States attacked Venezuela yesterday and captured Maduro with US President Donald Trump promising to put the country under American control for now, even as Venezuelan officials vowed defiance.

