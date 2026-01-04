US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York

World
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife arrive in the US following the surprise military operation that led to their capture in Venezuela.

According to NBC News, Maduro could make a court appearance in New York City as soon as Monday, two sources told outlet, after the United States captured him in a surprise attack early today and flew him to New York.

Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores are charged in the U.S. with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offenses.

President Donald Trump has said the US is "going to run" Venezuela for the foreseeable future and will tap into its oil reserves.

Trump has not ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Venezuela.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has maintained that Venezuela will defend its resources.

The administration's surprise ouster and capture of a foreign head of state have drawn praise from Trump's supporters but also bipartisan criticism, with some lawmakers on Capitol Hill questioning the legality of the attack and expressing fears it could drag the US into another costly and drawn-out war.

