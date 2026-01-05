Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser

Mickey Rourke’s surprising fundraising move has made his net worth the center of attention.
On Sunday, January 4, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Iron Man 2 star has turned to GoFundMe to pay the rent of $59,100 of his Los Angeles home in order to avoid eviction.
Launched early Sunday morning with his full approval, the crowdfunding campaign titled ‘Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction’ asks fans to help the Oscar-winning actor stay in his home.
“Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home. Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk,” read the description.
It continued, “The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference.”
Shortly after the fundraising request caught attention, searches for Mickey Rourke’s net worth also soared, as “Mickey Rourke’s Net Worth” began trending on Google.
What is Mickey Rourke’s Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickey Rourke’s net worth is estimated to be $50,000.