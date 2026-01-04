North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit

North Korea has launched multiple ballistic missiles off its east coast into the sea as South Korea’s leader begins a state visit to China in its first barrage of the new year.
As per South Korea’s military, the missiles launched at about 7:50am on Sunday (22:50 GMT on Saturday) flew about 900km (560 miles).
According to Al Jazeera, the military added that the country, as well as the United States, was “closely analysing the specifications” while “maintaining a full readiness posture”.
In a statement, the US forces for the Asia Pacific said the missile launches did not pose an “immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies”.
Japan also reported that at least two missiles had reached distances of 900km (560 miles) and 950km (590 miles).
“North Korea’s nuclear and missile development threatens the peace and stability of our country and the international society, and is absolutely intolerable,” Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.
The last time Pyongyang tested its ballistic missiles was on November 7.
North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday called for the doubling of production capacity of tactical guided weapons while visiting a munitions factory.
In recent weeks, Kim has visited a series of weapons factories and a nuclear-powered submarine, overseeing missile tests in advance of the ninth party congress of the Workers’ Party, which will take place later this year and set out key policy goals.