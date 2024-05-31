World

Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students

Malala Yousafzai stressed the need to urgently end the conflict in Gaza

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently announced a scholarship for Palestinian students at Oxford University during a fundraising dinner for the Pakistan Program at the universities.

During the event, Malala stressed the urgent need to rebuild educational institutions, stating, "More than 80% of schools and universities in Gaza are either affected or completely destroyed."

She added, "We need to urgently end the conflict in Gaza and rebuild educational institutions."

The activist emphasised, "We need to share the stories of Palestinian students and provide direct funding to them."

She further added, "We are not just announcing scholarships for Palestinian students, but also sending a message of solidarity.”

However, the first scholarship recipient will begin their academic journey at Oxford University's Lady Margaret Hall in October, marking the start of the academic year.

Recently, Malala Yousafzai made her sitcom debut with a cameo appearance in the second season of the British show We Are Lady Parts.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

World News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
U.S.-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father amid his conviction
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections