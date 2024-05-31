Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently announced a scholarship for Palestinian students at Oxford University during a fundraising dinner for the Pakistan Program at the universities.
During the event, Malala stressed the urgent need to rebuild educational institutions, stating, "More than 80% of schools and universities in Gaza are either affected or completely destroyed."
She added, "We need to urgently end the conflict in Gaza and rebuild educational institutions."
The activist emphasised, "We need to share the stories of Palestinian students and provide direct funding to them."
She further added, "We are not just announcing scholarships for Palestinian students, but also sending a message of solidarity.”
However, the first scholarship recipient will begin their academic journey at Oxford University's Lady Margaret Hall in October, marking the start of the academic year.
Recently, Malala Yousafzai made her sitcom debut with a cameo appearance in the second season of the British show We Are Lady Parts.