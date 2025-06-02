World

Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory

Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open for five years in a row

  • by Web Desk
World number two Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open quarter-finals with a straight sets victory.

The player defeated Russia's 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova with scores of 6-0 and 7-5.

Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open for five years in a row.

She started the match very strongly but faced tough moments while trying to win the first set but eventually won the set.

In the second set, Guaff also managed to break Alexandrova's serve first to take a 4-3 lead.

Alexandrova then fought back quickly but Guaff finished the match strongly by winning three games in a row to secure the win.

Coco Gauff reflects on confident win:

After winning the match, the 21-year-old expressed, “The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall I thought I played great," as per BR.

“I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department," she further shared.

With this victory, Guaff also become the youngest player since Venus Williams in 2001 to reach five women's singles quarter-finals in single Grand Slam event.

What's next for Coco Gauff?

She will face the winner of the all-American fourth-round meeting between Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste.

