Feroze Khan kicks off his wedding festivities yet again

Feroze Khan made headlines with his second marriage to a girl from outside of the industry in a heartwarming Mehndi ceremony.
The Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor is getting married again following his high-profile divorce with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.
The viral clip featured Khan applying henna on his wife to-be’s Dua’s hands clad in a black kurta set while the latter relished every inch of the star’s attention during their glitzy Mehndi night.
Dua wore a lime green outfit as she was all smiles into the camera sitting amidst the backdrop of lights.
Khan, who has not yet shared insights into his Mehndi shenanigans on Instagram, looked happier than ever over being hitched yet again.
Khan’s viral clip has surely sent fans in a tizzy as they rushed to the comments section and poured their heart out.
One couldn’t believe his eyes and wrote, “ Looks like a drama shoot.”
While another bashed him over his unexpected move, “Amir Liaquat 2.”
The Gul –e-Rana star was recently embroiled in a prolonged divorce battle with ex-wife that tainted his Image for life.
Feroze Khan often shares tidbits into memorable moments with two kids, Sultan and Fatima, who he is currently co-parenting.