Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s family has grown from two to three.
The power couple of Bollywood, who tied the knot four years ago in an intimate ceremony, finally announced welcoming their first baby in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, November 7, 2025.
“Blessed [red heart emoji],” captioned the Chhaava actor in a joint post with his actress wife.
The post also featured an adorable announcement card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 Katrina & Vicky.”
Celebrity reactions and wishes:
Minutes after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the joyful update of welcoming their baby boy, Bollywood celebs began flooding the comments with their heartfelt wishes and reactions.
“Many many congratulations,” wished Shreya Ghoshal, while Priyanka Chopra expressed, “sooooo happy! Congratulations.”
Rakul Preet Singh delightfully penned, “Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two. so happy.”
“OMG!!!! Vadhayiaannnnn,” penned Neeti Mohan.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal relationship timeline:
One of Bollywood’s most successful and famous couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked dating buzz back in 2019 and confirmed their romance in 2021 through appearance and social media.
In December 2021, the lovebirds made headlines with their engagement, and shortly after, they got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan on December 9.
The couple announced expecting their first child in September 2025, and on November 7, they welcomed their baby boy.