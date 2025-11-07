Trending

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their first child after four years of marriage

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal joyfully announce arrival of their first baby

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s family has grown from two to three.

The power couple of Bollywood, who tied the knot four years ago in an intimate ceremony, finally announced welcoming their first baby in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, November 7, 2025.

“Blessed [red heart emoji],” captioned the Chhaava actor in a joint post with his actress wife.

The post also featured an adorable announcement card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 Katrina & Vicky.”

Celebrity reactions and wishes:

Minutes after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the joyful update of welcoming their baby boy, Bollywood celebs began flooding the comments with their heartfelt wishes and reactions.

“Many many congratulations,” wished Shreya Ghoshal, while Priyanka Chopra expressed, “sooooo happy! Congratulations.”

Rakul Preet Singh delightfully penned, “Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two. so happy.”

“OMG!!!! Vadhayiaannnnn,” penned Neeti Mohan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal relationship timeline:

One of Bollywood’s most successful and famous couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked dating buzz back in 2019 and confirmed their romance in 2021 through appearance and social media.

In December 2021, the lovebirds made headlines with their engagement, and shortly after, they got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan on December 9.

The couple announced expecting their first child in September 2025, and on November 7, they welcomed their baby boy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Legendary Indian actor Satish Shah bids final goodbye at age of 74

Legendary Indian actor Satish Shah bids final goodbye at age of 74
Satish Shah breathes his last after suffering from sudden kidney failure

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Dua's face in Diwali snaps

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share daughter Dua's face in Diwali snaps
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone unveil daughter Dua's face for the first time, just a month after celebrating her first birthday in September

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star reveals Aryan Khan's role in signing the deal

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star reveals Aryan Khan's role in signing the deal
Aryan Khan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been gaining traction since its premiere in mid-September

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ hit theatres

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ hit theatres
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' brings the heat to theaters with impeccable chemistry of Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie film title gets leaked
Ranveer Singh set to star in Jai Mehta’s most-awaited film, which is based on zombie apocalyptic

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement

Katrina Kaif makes first appearance after pregnancy announcement
The 'Dhoom 3' actress announced her first pregnancy with her husband Vicky Kaushal in September this year

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation

Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s dream career amid acting speculation
The ‘Houseful 5’ star opens up about his son Aarav Kumar’s future plans as fans debate his Bollywood career

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success

Ahaan Panday signs another romance film with YRF after ‘Saiyaara’ success
Ahaan Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie after debut film ‘Saiyaara’ became box office hit

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal officially announce their first pregnancy
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in 2021, reveals joyous news on social media

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident

Zubeen Garg tragically passes away at 52 in fatal scuba diving accident
The popular Indian singer died in Singapore ahead of his two sold out musical shows

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin

Pakistan to launch its own Got Talent franchise as production talks begin
Pakistan set to introduce local version of ‘Got Talent’ amid ongoing production talks

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first baby is 'on the way'
Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha set to welcome their first child after almost two years of marriage