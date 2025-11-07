Hrithik Roshan's ex mother-in-law Zarine Khan tragically dies at 81

Trending

The renowned Indian interior designer passed away at her residence on Friday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Hrithik Roshan’s former mother-in-law, Zarine Khan, breathed her last at the age of 81. 

On Friday, November 7, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother passed away at her residence in Mumbai, India.

News18 reported that Zaine died after suffering from severe cardiac arrest, while other reports claimed that the former model died due to an age-related problem.

However, the Khan family has yet to confirm the reason for her sudden demise.

Zarine, who was born into a Parsi family, began her career as an actress and interior designer. She appeared in films, including Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

The former actress tied the knot with renowned filmmaker and veteran actor Sanjay Khan in 1966.

The couple also shares four children: Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Meanwhile, well-wishers from the Bollywood have started arriving at Zarine’s house to pay tribute, including Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, who were seen arriving at Khan’s residence.

As of now, Zarine Khan’s husband, Sanjay Khan, and her four kids have yet to announce the details of her funeral. 

