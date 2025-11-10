Bollywood legend Dharmendra hospitalised, sparks fans' concerns  

Fans all over the globe expressed their wishes after it was reported that Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, South Mumbai, for observation on Monday.
The 89-year-old actor's wife, Hema Malini, shared his health update on social media, as she expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and requested all to pray for the Sholay actor's speedy recovery.
After the hospital visit, Hema turned to her Instagram account to post a snap of Dharmendra alongside the caption, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."
Earlier, the family issued a statement noting that the veteran actor is stable.
At the hospital, Dharmendra was visited by his son Sunny Deol, who was spotted at the facility with his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.
Besides that, Salman Khan, one of the most renowned Bollywood actors, also paid a visit to the star.
Notably, Dharmendra has been a part of several memorable Bollywood movies, including Haqeeqat, Chupke Chupke and Dillagi.
He was last seen in Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming movie is Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.