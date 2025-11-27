Trending

Dharmendra's final wish unveiled few days after his tragic death

The 'Apne' actor devastatedly passed away at the age of 89 earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dharmendras final wish unveiled few days after his tragic death

As the entire Bollywood has been mourning the devastating loss of a legendary actor, Dharmendra, his final words have now been revealed. 

The Sholay actor, who left the world at the age of 89, lived life king-size and remained one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema. Despite his iconic fame, the renowned actor has been struggling to overcome his addiction to alcohol.

According to the Indian Express, the Dharam Veer actor candidly spoke about giving up drinking eight years earlier, a decision he said changed his life in one of his old interviews in 2007. 

"I used to drink heavily, but I have realized that it doesn’t go with me. If you want to look the same and keep your stamina, your thinking, because it does affect… It’s the worst thing," the now deceased actor said at the time.

He additionally noted, "Today, I wish I had not touched alcohol. If I hadn’t touched it, I would have been a different Dharmendra. I would have concentrated much more and in a much better way, which I couldn’t."

For those unaware, Dharmendra, who has been ill for the past few months, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, at his residence in Mumbai. 

