Shah Rukh Khan reacts to prestigious new recognition from Dubai 

Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon after receiving an international honor from the Dubai estate agency.
Bollywood's King Khan took to his Instagram account on Saturday, November 15, to promote Dubai-based real estate developer Danube Properties, which will build a property on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower, called 'Shahrukz.'
Sharing the new advertisement, the Baadshah alum expressed his joy as he scribbled a brief note that reads, "It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever."
"Dubai has always been a special place for me- a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. Shahrukhz by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you," the 60-year-old Indian actor and film producer stated.
He continued, "I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence."
During the recent launch of the property in Mumbai, Shah Rukh claimed that his mother would have been very proud of him had she been alive to see this day.
He further said, "I think it’s a very big honour, and now whenever I come to Dubai with my kids, I will point to the building and say, ‘see this is your dad’s building."
On a professional note, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his new film, King, featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan.
The new movie is expected to premiere in 2026.