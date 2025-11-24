Trending

Dharmendra died at 89: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Amir rush to crematorium

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, a few weeks ahead of his 90th birthday

  By Hafsa Noor
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has passed away at 89, leaving the film industry in mourning.

As per Hindustan Times, the veteran actor died on November 24.

Earlier this month, the nation was rocked by reports of Dharmendra's passing, only for it to be followed by confirmation of his hospitalization at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, where he received visits from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Govinda.

However, on Monday, an ambulance was seen arriving at his Juhu mansion along with heavy security.

Shortly after tabloids confirmed the painful death news, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were spotted arriving at the funeral home.

Bollywood bigwigs Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh and Salman were also spotted arriving in their cars at the crematorium

Dharmendra’s co-star Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, also rushed to mourn his death.

A few weeks ago, his wife called out media outlets for spreading fake news about the actor’s death.

She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Deol family has yet to release an official statement on the death of Dharmendra.

The late actor would have turned 90 years old on December 8. 

