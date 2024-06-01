Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam has swallowed over $1 million from at least 2,000 victims that fell prey to it.

Many of these reported cases also include frauds running on other famous singers’ names, such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars.

But Taylor Swift’s name has taken the lead after seeing huge success for her Eras Tour, which was the concert most tickets were counterfeited for. 

Information regarding this has been obtained by The Straits Times from a police inquiry.

Complaints lodged in Singapore claimed that they were trying to purchase passes to hear these said vocalists in 2024, but were cheated on by fake selling sources.

Aileen Yap, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that victims had approached resellers for buying those tickets.

Upon being denied entry to the National Stadium, they discovered that their concert permits were not real ones.

The police department has informed of working a solution out with social media sites and e-commerce platforms, where these scams allegedly took place.

Sham advertisements will be promptly taken down upon detection henceforth and an action will be taken against the profiles running them.

James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation