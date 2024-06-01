Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims

Taylor Swift concert ticket scam has swallowed over $1 million from at least 2,000 victims that fell prey to it.
Many of these reported cases also include frauds running on other famous singers’ names, such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars.
But Taylor Swift’s name has taken the lead after seeing huge success for her Eras Tour, which was the concert most tickets were counterfeited for.
Information regarding this has been obtained by The Straits Times from a police inquiry.
Complaints lodged in Singapore claimed that they were trying to purchase passes to hear these said vocalists in 2024, but were cheated on by fake selling sources.
Aileen Yap, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that victims had approached resellers for buying those tickets.
Upon being denied entry to the National Stadium, they discovered that their concert permits were not real ones.
The police department has informed of working a solution out with social media sites and e-commerce platforms, where these scams allegedly took place.
Sham advertisements will be promptly taken down upon detection henceforth and an action will be taken against the profiles running them.